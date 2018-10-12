The Lord Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee, has disclosed plans to initiate Public Address System in Monrovia, Issue ID card for Petty Traders, increase MCC Police, and to transform Palm Grove Cemetery into a public parking lot in spite of stiff opposition, among others.

Mayor Koijee has outlined plans for the improvement of garbage collection and services delivery in the city of Monrovia, we produce 1,000 tons of garbage daily and modalities are being put in place to ensure that people pay for garbage collection.

Disclosing this at the regular Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) press briefing yesterday, Mayor Koijee said they have submitted a proposal to the World Bank to support Liberia's waste management cluster, as they will be closing the Wien town branch.

He said they will be building a new waste management depot in their plans for the improvement of garbage collection and services delivery in the city of Monrovia.

Mayor Koijee added that as he is speaking, the world Bank is in the process of providing for them equipment and vehicles to facilitate their work, while they have organized community waste management Entrepreneurs to gather dirt in the buckets and the MCC will get it from them for the final destination.

According to the young and dynamic Monrovia City Mayor, they want to begin a public address system that will enable Liberians to get their mails and to facilitate identifying houses for garbage collection fees.

'When we took over the workforce was down-sized, so we had to increase our workforce and employed High school students, recruit more City Police officers. We met 53 MCC Police officers, a force that was started in 1975 with 25 men. We cannot see many of the 53 men and so we structured and contracted security experts to train about 300 MCC, whom we sent to the Police academy," he said.

He said they have partnered with the Liberia National Police (LNP) to get 2,000 MCC police that will help them maintain law and order and the police are very grateful for their discipline and professional conduct.

The City Mayor observed that they are making progress in ensuring that the city is safe and clean and regulated, which is why they have employed 259 person in parking management; while they have also seen a need to update their city ordinances, as some of the laws and fines are outdated, and in this direction they are in discussion with city alliances and the world Bank.

He said they are in discussion with the leadership of petty traders so that gradually mechanisms will be put in place to get them in some strategic parts of the city such as Broad Street, and they have decided to give them ID cards in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, adding that effective December they will start with Broad and Mechlin streets.

"We have identified a place for the construction of a National Library with the assistance of the World Bank, while we are also in conversation with the Bank for a National garage, and arrangements are on course with the UNDP for urban swamp rice farming around Monrovia, that will begin with engaging university students who will be gainfully employed on farms around Monrovia," he said.

He said they are close on arrangements to have the Palm Grove Cemetery be transformed into a National Parking ground, or a relaxation place, adding that if someone is dead, that person is dead.

"We are also trying to improve the conditions of our people in Soniwein. Government is spending USD$10 million on security by contracting private security. We want to do that ourselves, the LNP is saying that the MCC police is very effective on the job, I am grateful to the Gender Ministry for providing us equipment as we have a serious budget constraints, "Mayor Koijee said.

He said they envisage a scholarship fund drive and are thinking of creating more jobs for city parking personnel, to be placed on salary under the Monrovia City Hall, and that they have identified 50 persons in Sinkor and 150 persons across Monrovia including Somalia drive, adding that they need to employ about 250 persons for city parking jobs.