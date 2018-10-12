Tanzania: Chui, Police Zanzibar Stamp Victories in Nyerere Volleyball

TANZANIA mainland's Chui and Police Z anzibar have recorded their first victories in the ongoing Nyerere Volleyball Cup Competition at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

DAREVA league champions, Chui started the tournament on sound note with a 3-1 (25-16, 25-16 , 22-25, 25-16 ) sets victory over Capital City from Dodoma in their group B match.

Police Z anzibar has also took two vital points from their first encounter after beating JKT from Dar es Salaam by 3-2 in a closelycontested Group A match.

But the going was very tough for the local teams at the hands of visiting teams from Kenya. National Club champions Faru of Dar es Salaam were among the victims after losing 3-1 to Mombasa Prisons.

Faru one of the local favourites put a strong opposition against Kenyan team, they lost the first set, but managed to come back and level the matters in the second set. Mombasa Prisons warders went on to win the third and fourth sets and claim the victory.

Mombasa Prisons also won their second match against Arusha's Pentagon 3-0 in the yesterday's opening match.

Another local giant Jeshi Stars also suffered a 3-0 defeat to General Service Unit (GSU) of Kenya while while their sisters lost 3-0 to Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) of Kenya.

Jointly organised by Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) and hosts Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA), the event brings together men and women from Kenya and hosts Tanzania who battle it out for the top honour.

The annual competition is aimed to commemorate the death of the Founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who passed away on October 14, 199 9 .

Men's teams pooled into two groups; A are GSU, JKT, Jeshi Stars, Police Z anzibar and Mjimwema of Dar. W hile the Group B include Mombasa Prisons, Chui, Pentagon, Tanzania Prisons, CCVC and Faru.

Women's teams who play league basis are Jeshi Stars, JKT, DAREVA Champions Makongo Secondary, Mjimwema and DCI.

The tournament missed the defending champions in both men and women's categories, APR of Rwanda who have withdrawn.