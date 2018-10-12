12 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba Call for Patience After Mo Abduction

Tagged:

Related Topics

SIMBA SC Information Officer, Haji Manara has called for patience in the club following the shocking abduction of Mohamed Dewji, the club's sponsor and reformist.

The club's management, players and supporters were shocked with the news of the abduction went viral since yesterday morning. Following the news of his abduction, the club halted the training session abruptly due to the shock and the confusion.

Dewji, who is said to be Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped by masked gunmen, according to regional police commander, Mambosasa. Mohammed Dewji, 43, was abducted outside a hotel gym where he was going for his routine morning workout.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and two of the abductors were believed to be foreign nationals, police added. The motive for Mr Dewji's abduction is still unclear.

Financial magazine Forbes puts his wealth at $1.5bn (£ 9 80m), and has described him as Tanzania's only billionaire. In a 2017 report, it said Mr Dewji was Africa's youngest billionaire.

Mr Dewji is also a major sponsor of one of Tanzania's biggest football teams, Simba. He promised in 2016 to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes, Forbes said.

Mr Dewji, locally known as Mo, is credited with turning his family business from a wholesale and retail enterprise into a pan-African conglomerate.

Tanzania

30 Arrested as Tanzania Police Search for Mohammed Dewji

Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested at least 30 people for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.