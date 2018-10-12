Tanzania: Simba Call for Patience After Mo Abduction

SIMBA SC Information Officer, Haji Manara has called for patience in the club following the shocking abduction of Mohamed Dewji, the club's sponsor and reformist.

The club's management, players and supporters were shocked with the news of the abduction went viral since yesterday morning. Following the news of his abduction, the club halted the training session abruptly due to the shock and the confusion.

Dewji, who is said to be Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped by masked gunmen, according to regional police commander, Mambosasa. Mohammed Dewji, 43, was abducted outside a hotel gym where he was going for his routine morning workout.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and two of the abductors were believed to be foreign nationals, police added. The motive for Mr Dewji's abduction is still unclear.

Financial magazine Forbes puts his wealth at $1.5bn (£ 9 80m), and has described him as Tanzania's only billionaire. In a 2017 report, it said Mr Dewji was Africa's youngest billionaire.

Mr Dewji is also a major sponsor of one of Tanzania's biggest football teams, Simba. He promised in 2016 to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes, Forbes said.

Mr Dewji, locally known as Mo, is credited with turning his family business from a wholesale and retail enterprise into a pan-African conglomerate.