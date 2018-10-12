Tanzania: Solution to Rapid Bus Service Snags Sought

STATE Minister in the President's Office Selemani Jafo, has directed Dar Rapid Transit (DART) Agency to speed up the tendering process to get a company to operate the bus rapid transit system in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Jafo gave the directive here on Wednesday, pointing out that DART should swiftly get the new company to replace the current UDA-RT company, which is running the DART system on an interim basis.

DART Agency entered into a contract with UDART for the provision of interim services of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit system in 2015.

The company was formed by UDA and the two daladala Associations, the Dar es Salaam Commuter Bus Owners Association (DARCOBOA) and UWADAR.

Mr Jafo expressed his concern over the poor performance of the DART system which had a good start after commissioning in April, 2015, directing the DART agency management to sort out the matter while seeking a new company to operate the system.

"DART system has made the country proud after several foreign delegations visited Dar es Salaam to borrow a leaf from the company after registering great achievements.

Earlier this year, the country was awarded a trophy in the US for setting up the efficient bus rapid transit system, he said.

However, Mr Jafo said presently, the DART system was underperforming, leading Dar es Salaam residents who rely on the system to experience problems.

On Wednesday, UDART staff staged A strike demanding payment of September's salaries.

Following the strike, the minister, directed the Deputy Minister for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Josephat Kakunda, to meet with the management of UDART and DART agency to seek solutions over the problem.

He also directed the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, Engineer Mussa Lyombe, to see whether there was any sabotage among UDART staff which led to poor performance.