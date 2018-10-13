Tanzania: Prayers Pour for Mo As Police Keep Cards Close Chest

WHILE Police in Dar es Salaam are still searching for abductors and the whereabouts of Tanzanian billionaire and industrialist Mohamed Dewji, a cross-section of Tanzanians have prayed for his safety and protection.

Mo Dewji was kidnapped in the wee hours of Thursday at Colosseum Hotel in Dar es Salaam where he went for fitness session. Police have since then launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and whereabouts of the business mogul.

Contacted yesterday, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa (pictured) said "May our Lord Jesus protect and give you strength my brother @moodewji during this difficult moment," Dr Ackson twitted.

Jacqueline Mengi, the wife of one of the Tanzanian tycoons, Dr Reginald Mengi, on her twitter account prayed for Mo Dewji's safety. "I cannot fathom the state of his family, not knowing where their loved one is until now! Our prayers go to @moodewji to besafe and strong wherever he is and to his family, and pray for his safe return".

On Thursday, Commander Mambosasa said the abduction of the famous businessman was committed at around 5am, adding, "We are already on it, efforts are underway to have him rescued."

He said, the security officers across the country and all exit points from Dar es Salaam were on high alert in the hunt for the abductors, adding that initial information had it that the abductors, two of them white, arrived at the scene in a Toyota Surf vehicle.

The police commander further explained that before escaping with the billionaire who served as Singida Urban MP on the ruling CCM ticket between 2005 and 2015, the kidnappers fired shots in the air.

"Three people are under arrest in connection with the abduction, they have to assist the security organs in investigations because they were here when the abductors came, and even the security cameras were not in use when the abductors came," he noted.