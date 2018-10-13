Tanzania: State Set to Use Drones in Medical Supply Services

IN a bid to attain great health outcomes in the country, the government plans to use drones in the field of medical supplies and health simplicity-logistics. Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Josephat Kandege made the revelation in Dar es Salaam on Friday evening while closing a two-day Tanzania Health Supply Chain Summit held in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Kandege urged the summit participants and members of the health supply chain to start thinking and work to embark on the digital innovation in the arena of health supply chain for better health outcomes.

"This is one of the reminding trends that we all have to start and work in a new thinking to the arena of health supply chain, which needs more attention and in fact we are forced to make our decision on the use of mega data on the provision of health services," he said.

He said the nation and other African countries are forced to the new venture of the new digital world and join the revolution and align to use drones to attain health outcomes.

According to Mr Kandege, the country faces impediments related to the course of attaining a vibrant health supply chain, insisting on the need for participation of the private sector to achieve the mission through investment on the pharmaceutical industries.

"As the government, we acknowledge the rapid changes on the use of technological innovations in the world and the use of data-based services and asset performance through analytics which require new forms of collaboration on enhancing the use of digital health applications and other related innovations in the area of health supply chain management," he said.

Mr Kandege said that the government has opened and created more opportunities to encourage the private sector participation to invest in the health sector, but the pace is not encouraging, especially in the investments of pharmaceutical industries.

"For example, Tanzania has only 14 pharmaceutical companies which are characterized with low capital investment, hence they are inadequate, since the country sources 94 per cent of supplies externally," he said and called upon all Tanzanians with financial capability to grasp this unique opportunity.

He said that the country spends approximately 1tril/- annually on health-related expenses, but less than 10 per cent of that amount is spent on local industries.

Speaking during the event, the Chairperson of the Summit Organizing Secretariat, Mr Mavere Takai said that the summit which brought together all the key stakeholders in the health supply chain shared and made recommendations on critical views, lessons learned and visions for the future of supply chain, considering the country's contexts in the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 and Health Care Sector.