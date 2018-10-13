Kenya: Kagere's Simba Suspends Training Following Club Sponsor's Abduction

Tanzania giants Simba SC have suspended their training sessions following news of the kidnapping of billionaire businessman Mohamed Dewji, who is also the club's main sponsor.

The 43-year-old Dewji, popularly known as Mo, has been the club's main financier as well as being its chairman and patron.

His financial input played a big part in luring former Gor Mahia lethal striker Meddie Kagere to ditch the Kenyan champions in June this year and cross the border to join Simba in a deal said to be worth more than Sh10 million.

Dewji was kidnapped by unknown people early Thursday morning as he went for his routine gym session at Oyster Bay in Dar es Salaam.

Following the incident, Simba's management suspended Friday's training session and dedicated prayers for the businessman's safety.

NET WORTH

"Simba's management wishes to inform our dear members and fans that instead of the usual morning prayers, we shall have special prayers at the club's headquarters on Msimbazi Street. The aim of these special prayers will be to ask the Almighty God to bring to a quick conclusion to the problems that have befallen our patron and sponsor Mr Mohamed Dewji," the club said in a statement.

According to Forbes Magazine, the Tanzanian tycoon, who is Africa's youngest billionaire, estimated to be worth $1.5 billion.

Dewji is also the president and owner of MeTL Group, a Tanzania conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.

The whereabouts of the billionaire businessman are yet to be established even after the arrest of 30 suspects in Tanzanian authorities' efforts to solve the crime.