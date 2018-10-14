Uganda: Kanye West in Uganda to Shoot Video

Photo: Kanye West

Kanye West.

Kampala — Kanye West, an American rap singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer arrived in Uganda Saturday morning to record a video, sources have told Sunday Monitor.

Mr West, who recently changed his name to Ye, has recently courted controversy in the United States due to a closeness he has struck with President Donald Trump.

He is married to Kim Kardashian, an American reality television personality, entrepreneur and socialite.

Many Ugandans follow Ms Kardashian show "Keeping up with the Kardashians".

Mr West, Sunday Monitor has learnt, was booked into the exclusive Chobe Safari Lodge in Murchison Falls National Park, which we have learnt he and his entourage fully took over.

The guests who were booked into the lodge, Sunday Monitor has learnt, were refunded the monies and paid an extra 200 per cent of whatever they had originally paid to let the American star have the lodge to himself.

Mr West is expected to shoot a video at Chobe, in which some Ugandan artistes could perhaps play a part.