Kenya: Three Counties First to Benefit From Uhuru-Trump Talks

Murang'a, Tharaka-Nithi and Kisii counties have reaped big following President Uhuru Kenyatta talks with US President Donald Trump on security and trade three months ago.

The three counties have now received water filtering machines worth Sh15 million from an American non-governmental organisation.

According to Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata who is in the US for a meeting of the American chapter of the Chamber of Commerce representing the Senate, the event was a follow up of the Uhuru-Trump meeting in August where both presidents focused on the growing trade between the two countries.

WATER PURIFIER

Mr Kang'ata said during the ongoing meeting, together with Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Kisii's James Ongwae, who are representing the Council of Governors, they took the advantage of the opportunity to lobby for the machines which he said have the capacity to purify the dirtiest water including sewage effluent and salty water.

"The water filtering technology machines were donated by an American NGO, Water to the World, and may be used in areas with cases of cholera outbreak and floods. It (machine) will be very helpful to Murang'a people as I will give it to the Murang'a County government to make use of it," Senator Kang'ata told the Nation on Sunday from USA Dallas Texas where the meeting is taking place.

MARKETING PRODUCTS

He said following the meeting between Presidents Kenyatta and Trump, the three counties have benefitted from the filtering machine while East African companies and those from America have shared a platform to market their products.

"On behalf of Murang'a, I wish to thank the government of the United States of America for this donation as it will go a long way in alleviating water problems and in particular its ability to convert the dirtiest water into the cleanest through the high technology fitted into it and its low maintenance costs," he said.

AGOA

Mr Kang'ata, who is also the Senate Majority Deputy Chief Whip, said he urged the stakeholders at the meeting to partner with the government of Kenya in trade and investment following the opportunities arising out of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa) which was lobbied by President Kenyatta.

"I urged the American traders to come to Murang'a County, the single largest source of avocados exported to America, and buy the product directly from the farmers.

"We need more players in the avocado sector to gain a competitive business and as a result prices will go up because, currently, only two companies buy the commodity which is grown by organic farming," he said.

He stressed the need to do more research to ascertain the best avocado variety that suits the tastes of most Americans so that Murang'a farmers may venture into growing it.