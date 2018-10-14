Kenya/Ethiopia: Electric Atmosphere At Kasarani As Stars Host Ethiopia

As expected, thousands of fans have thronged the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ahead of the crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier pitting Kenya's Harambee Stars against Ethiopia starting 4pm.

Long queues meandered all the way from the gates to the stadium's entrance as Kenyans took full advantage of the free entry to rally behind the boys in this match where victory will all but guarantee them a spot in next year's Afcon.

With buses ferrying fans from the city centre courtesy of Nairobi Governor Gideon Mbuvi aka Mike Sonko as early as 10am, security officers on the ground are having a busy day in office controlling the queues.

The gates opened at 9am and with barely three hours to kick-off 45,00 fans had already taken their seats at Kenya's biggest football cathedral. With Caf's regulations limiting the number of fans to 80 per cent of the full capacity (60,000), it is highly expected that the 48,00 tickets printed by Football Kenya Federation will be finished by 2pm.

Inside the stadium, fans are being treated to different genres of music as well as some hearty laughs courtesy of local comedians notably Dj Shitty.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is likely to grace the event flanked by his Deputy William Ruto alongside Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.