Tanzania: The Ninth Opposition Legislator Joins CCM

Dar es Salaam — Defections among opposition Members of Parliament is continuing to hot up after unconfirmed report saying the outspoken Babati Urban legislator Ms Pauline Gekul (Chadema) has joined the ruling CCM.

A letter, believed to be written and signed by her, which started to circulate on social media on Saturday, October 13, 2018 addressing to the National Assembly Speaker Ms Job Ndugai, indicating her resignation from Chadema party.

Efforts to get the lawmaker's clarification on the authenticity of the letter proved futile, but Chadema leaders said they were also making efforts to reach the MP in order to establish the validity of the matter.

The "resignation" of Ms Gekur will now leave the Babati Rural constituency without an elected parliamentarian, as they might now wait for bi-election to be announced by the electoral commission.

"I'm trying to reach the legislator through her mobile phones cannot reachable. However, she has withdrawn herself in party's social media groups immediately after release of the letter," said Mr Aman Golugwa, Chadema North Zone secretary.

Chadema's director of Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs, John Mrema said, "I'm also unsuccessfully looking for her. But, the said letter resembles the one issued by (James) Millya the day he resigned his Chadema membership."

According to him, the main opposition party was closely following the information to establish the truth.

If it is confirmed, Ms Gekul becomes the ninth parliamentarian in the 11th Parliament under speaker Job Ndugai to jump ship and join CCM.

Former Singida North legislator Lazaro Nyalandu joined Chadema after resigning his CCM membership, making it the only blow for CCM since 2015.

Those who defected to CCM and successfully reinstated their positions include; Maulid Mtulia (Kinondoni-CUF) and Dr Godwin Mollel (Siha-Chadema).

While Mwita Waitara (Ukonga-Chadema) and Julius Kalanga (Monduli-Chadema) are waiting to take their following the recent re-elections under the CCM ticket, Mr Zuberi Kuchauka (Liwale-CUF) will probably emerge victorious in the by-election held on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Others who have recently resigned after the CCM ultimatum declared by party's secretary of Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole include; Ryoba Chacha (Serengeti-Chadema), James Millya (Simanjiro-Chadema) and Joseph Mkundi (Ukerewe-Chadema).

