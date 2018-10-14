14 October 2018

Tanzania: Magufuli Attends Mass to Commemorate Nyerere Day, Visits Family

By Louis Kolumbia Lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has Sunday, 14 October 2018 attended morning Mass at Saint Peters' Cathedral, Oysterbay before visiting the family of the founding father of the nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in Msasani.

The President attended the Mass to join Tanzanians in commemorating 19 years of the death of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The Nyerere Day anniversary will be held at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga where the event will be featured by the climax of Uhuru Torch races.

The event will be graced by the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr Ali Mohammed Shein.

At the Mwalimu Nyerere residency, President Magufuli who was accompanied by first lady Ms Janeth was welcomed by Mwalimu Nyerere's widow, Mama Maria Nyerere.

Others present are his son Makongoro Nyerere, Nyerere's personal secretary, Mr Samwel Kasori and some Nyerere's grandchildren.

President Magufuli used the opportunity to deliver the government's message on Nyerere Day.

Mwalimu Nyerere died on October 14, 1999 at Saint Thomas Hospital in London at the UK.

Since then Tanzanians have been commemorating the day by organizing various activities including debates, forums, volunteering, walks and others in the honor of Mwalimu's patriotism and outstanding leadership.

