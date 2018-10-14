Tanzania: The Day Maori Honoured Nyerere As 'Rainmaker'

Arusha — In his hey day as president during the 1960s,1970s and 1980s, Mwalimu Nyerere would traverse the width and length of the vast Tanzania, preaching unity and development.

The trips would take him to the rural areas where there were many challenges, like scarcity of water and where the levels of illiteracy and poverty were more conspicuous.

In the towns and cities, especially Dar es Salaam, Mwalimu would often be seen chatting with influential elders. It was through the same 'barazas' where he would make important speeches on the burning issues of the day. Do you remember some of those important speeches which shook the nation and mostly made at the Diamond Jubilee Hall and broadcast live on the national broadcaster? They are countless but just to shed a light three of them were made in 1977.The first one was his advice that leaders should consider stepping down after serving for too long in order to give chance to the new blood.

He warned sticking to power too long had its drawbacks; it could instill fear among the citizens and the young generation of leaders. That is when the word 'kung'atuka' came in. In the second speech made the same year (1977) at the one the same venue, Mwalimu -may be for the first time - admitted some of his failed socialist policies.

He announced that his administration would restore the local government after five years of the donor-imposed Decentralisation Policy. The policy, adopted and enforced in July 1972, saw the disbanding of the local governments; being the city, municipal, town and district councils, among others.

Nyerere openly admitted the Decentralisation Policy had failed to deliver; a rare show of accountability at the height of strict one party system and state-controlled economy.

It was at the same Diamond Hall where in November 1978 Mwalimu announced the country's unflinching capability to drive off the invading forces of Uganda's Idi Amin Dada. In late March the following year (1979), he gave the former Libyan leader Muammar Gadaffi 24 hours to pull out of Uganda or face dire consequences.

Within a week, Uganda had been liberated from the killer regime by a combined force of Tanzanian soldiers and Uganda exiles who included the current President Yoweri Museveni as one of the liberators' commanders. Mwalimu, whose death in St Thomas Hospital in London on October 14, 1999, is commemorated today, had his light side even when addressing serious issues or visiting projects.

It was in September 1980 when he visited Singida Region ahead of that year's General Election.

He did not have much time to rest after landing at the airstrip west of the town around noon.

He headed to Ndago Division in Iramba District, some 50 kilometres away. He stopped at Nguvumali Village to inspect a newly-constructed village building.

Using his walking stick ('kifimbo'), Mwalimu checked on the strength of the structure built of mud bricks. Some bricks simply fell apart, a sign of poor workmanship.

He laughed off as some local officials looked worried.

The following (second) day, Mwalimu and his entourage headed south, towards Itigi railway station from where to connect to a village cattle ranch at Doroto, deep in the miombo woodland on the road to Chunya. Midway at Ikungi, the dusty village now the headquarters of newly-established Ikungi District, the unthinkable happened.

From the generally clear skies of the dry season morning, rains pounded the area. Soon the dusty road became slippery.

It was another reminder; the wise, old man had come with a blessing.

During his only state visit to New Zealand in 1974, Mwalimu was honoured as a rainmaker by the native Maori community. His visit coincided with heavy rain reportedly not seen before.

Back in town,while winding up his three-day visit, he was forced to climb on the bonnet of his Landrover to bring order due to a stampede of the multitude keen to see and hear from him. The other officials, and police and 'mgambo' had apparently failed to control the huge crowds. He was a kind of miracle!