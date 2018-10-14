14 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mo Dewji Was to Grace Arusha Graduation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani News@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha — Abducted Tanzanian billionaire Mohamed Dewji was expected to grace a graduation ceremony at his former school in Arusha today.

Posters on major roads in Arusha indicated the owner of MeTL was to be the chief guest.

Mr Dewji, who was kidnapped by unknown people at Colloseum Hotel in Dar es Salaam early on Thursday, was a primary school pupil there in the 1980s.

"Yes, he was our pupil here and completed studies in 1987," an official of the school told The Citizen on phone Saturday afternoon.

He said Dewji, arguably the richest man in Tanzania and ranked the 17th in Africa, had confirmed to participate in the event.

"We were communicating with him regularly to prepare for the event," explained the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He could not be reached to explain if the ceremony would go ahead today and who would replace Mr Dewji as the chief guest. MeTL was to be one of the sponsors of the event.

Arusha School, located a few metres from the famous Clock Tower, is government owned but used to be a primary school for the children of elite until recent years.

Originally it was opened as a private co-educational school for European children but was taken over by the government in 1972.

The school educates pupils from nursery to primary 7 and is both a boarding and day school.

Other school officials reached declined to discuss the graduation ceremony. One of them only quipped; "Unfortunately, we are tied up in a number of things. We will call you."

At a time the search has been intensified on the whereabouts of the business mogul, one of his friends in Dar es Salaam said it was not the first time a gym member has been abucted.

Tanzania

The Day Maori Honoured Nyerere As 'Rainmaker'

In his hey day as president during the 1960s,1970s and 1980s, Mwalimu Nyerere would traverse the width and length of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.