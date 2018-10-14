14 October 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Four More Die of Chikungunya in Kassala, Eastern Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala / Jebeit — Four people, including a child and a woman, died of chikungunya fever in Kassala. In Red Sea state, three new cases were recorded in a students' dormitory.

A relative of one of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that the deaths were caused by a drop of the number of blood platelets.

Health centres in the various districts of Kassala town are still reporting new patients, despite a significant decrease in the number of cases.

In Jebeit in Red Sea state, three new cases of chikungunya were recorded in a dormitory of students of the Red Sea University.

"Clinics in Jebeit receive an average of seven patients a day," one of the students told this station. He attributed the outbreak of the disease to a lack of mosquito nets.

Chikungunya is characterised by an abrupt onset of fever, frequently accompanied by joint pain. Most patients recover fully within weeks. Serious complications are not common but the disease can contribute to the cause of death in malnourished and older people.

Dengue fever

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed in a report that laboratory tests of samples from infected people in Kassala state show cases of dengue fever along with chikungunya.

The dengue virus is carried by the same mosquitoes that carry chikungunya. The infection causes a flu-like illness, and occasionally develops into a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue (also known as Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever).

The Kassala state Ministry of Health reported that the total number of people infected with chikungunya fever was 15,944 cases until Thursday.

The residents of the eastern Sudanese state complained about a 'terrible deterioration in health services'. They pointed out that the peripheral health centres are also experiencing overcrowding of patients.

Sudan

African Centre - Security Situation in Darfur Deteriorated in 2017

According to a recent report by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) various developments… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.