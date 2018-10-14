Sudan: Medical Operations 'For Sale' in Sudanese Hospital

Khartoum — Operations at the Ahmed Gasim Hospital in Khartoum North are allegedly offered for money, especially heart operations.

Relatives of sick children complained to Radio Dabanga that the waiting list for operations is growing at the hospital.

"We have to wait two months before our son can be operated at his heart, as the operations are not done every day" a father said.

"Yet, when we would pay SDG 80,000 ($ 1,680*), he will be put on the short list for operations on the black market, which means in the weekend, on Friday or Saturday," he added. "This price is double the tariff set by the government."

* Based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan.