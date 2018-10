Tawila — Unknown gunmen stole the solar panels of a water pumping facility in the area of Bargo in North Darfur's Tawila on Friday.

Omda Mukhtar Bosh told Radio Dabanga that five gunmen riding on camels stormed the water pump facility in the area of Bargo, west of Tawila town, at 1 am on Friday.

"They tied-up the guard, and took the solar panels with them," he said.

"This was the only solar-powered water engine in the neighbourhood," he added. "The entire area is now threatened with thirst."