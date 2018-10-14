Sudan: New Organisation Calls for Action Against Human Rights Violations

Khartoum — A prominent Sudanese lawyer has called on civil society organisations to urgently act to defend human rights and civic freedoms in Sudan.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the newly-established National Association for Those Affected by Violations of the Rights of Free Movement, Free Expression, and Free Press in Khartoum on Wednesday, lawyer Nabil Adib said that the level of human rights violations in Sudan cannot be tolerated any more.

Adib warned the Sudanese not be overly optimistic about the position of the international community toward human rights issues in the country, because of "an overlap of interests".

The lawyer therefore urged civil society organisations in Sudan and abroad to act in defence of human rights, "a global issue", and form a strong human rights movement "capable of restoring human rights in the country".

The National Association further officially announced the launch of its work next week.

The association has already filed claims to the Constitutional Court concerning travel bans for Mohamed El Doma and Sara Nugdallah, both leading members of the National Umma Party, and Omar El Digeir, the current chair of the Sudanese Congress Party from travelling abroad.

Osman Mirghani, Editor-in-chief of El Tayyar newspaper, called for "a partnership between journalists and jurists to defend civic freedoms and put them at the forefront of national issues".

He commented on Adib's remarks about the international community by pointing to the meeting of European and US diplomats with a number of journalists in Khartoum on October 2. "This demonstrated the international community's interest in freedom issues," he said.