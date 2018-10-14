Sudan: More Than 100 Students Held in Sudan's El Gezira

El Hilaliya — According to a manager of El Gezira University in El Hilaliya, the authorities of El Gezira state detained more than 100 students after they set fire to buildings on the campus

On Tuesday evening, fighting broke out in the El Andalus dormitory in El Hilaliya between students of the Faculty of Business Studies of El Gezira University in El Hilaliya.

Students adhering to political opposition parties were allegedly attacked by student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP). They drove the NCP supporters from the boarding house.

The following day, angry students set fire to a number of facilities on the campus.

"The computer lab, the registration office, the administrative offices, the examination hall, a number of lecture halls, and the students' cafeteria were destroyed," Dr Hasan Mousa, the head of the Faculty of Business Studies, told reporters on Thursday.

He said that more than hundred students were detained.

A student reported to this station that the faculty again witnessed clashes between NCP students and other students on Thursday.

He ruled out the opposition students' involvement in vandalism and arson for lack of motives.