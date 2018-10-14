14 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Up and Coming Djs to Clash in 'Battle of the Beats' Competition - Photos

By Hilary Kimuyu

For the next 12 weeks, up and coming DJ from across the country will meet and battle it out on the decks to find the next big Kenyan entertainer.

This after Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) launched a new and exciting pop-culture DJs competition dubbed the 'Smirnoff Battle of the Beats'.

Speaking at the launch of the event, KBL Managing Director, Jane Karuku, said the exciting new prospect was in line with the company's commitment to continually engage with their consumers at their specific touch-points as they continue to provide consumer-led options for the evolving consumers.

"We are confident the Kenyan entertainment scene will benefit massively from such talent-based initiatives that present options for Kenyans to maximize their talents and preferences through our vibrant Smirnoff brand," said Karuku.

CREATIVE ARTS

The competition feeds into the larger Smirnoff Mix Experience, an ongoing cross-country sensitization campaign to educating consumers on their perfect cocktails options including the Smirnoff cocktail jug serve.

Head of Mainstream Spirits Ann-Joy Muhoro said the brand is founded on key pillars of Music, Art, Dance, and Fashion, all cornerstones of a vibrant and creatively driven society.

"Today, Battle of the Beats is a culmination of the research led insights that show more and more that Kenyans are increasingly investing in creative arts as a lifestyle," said Ms Muhoro.

The DJs competition by extension is a new value proposition that the company feels will both resonate with the target audience and also push the envelope to capitalize on a booming entertainment industry in the country.

