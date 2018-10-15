Kenya: This Is Ess Claps Back At Fan Who Attempted to Body Shame Her

Fashion and lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia, commonly known as This is Ess, has gone bare knuckle on a fan who reproached her for being too thin.

Sharon posted a picture of herself that captured her outfit of the day that showed her wearing a bright yellow ruffled skirt and a white shirt with a grey cover up.

She informed her fans on the topic of discussion for the day on her daily show on NTV Living with Ess.

Today's show on @livingwithess was about motherhood - expectations vs. reality. Being a mum is a beautiful thing but there's also a lot of changes that take place that require you to let go. Letting go of friends, of your old body, your perfectly planned out routines, some relationships, your 7-8hrs of uninterrupted sleep (ha!), impromptu plans... And that's a lot harder than you realize. But the hardest part truly is about coming back into your own, in a new way. A better way, even. If you didn't catch the show, please check out YouTube! . Makeup - @wakeshonzano Hair - @charliemakeup254 Stylist - @ojwastyling Jacket and Skirt - @ikojnlive Tee- @b.o.n.b.a.e Rings- @ Tamaducreations Shoes- @trendyfashionske Location - @parkinn_nrbwestlands

This attracted varied reactions from her fans but it was the comment of one netizen who goes by the name aemathenge that appeared to have irked Sharon.

"Aaiii Mamii, you are getting too thin Mamii," commented aemathenge.

But not the one to be body shamed, Sharon put the fan in her place with an equally unflattering response.

"Maybe you could write down the exact measurements that you'd like my body to be and I'll get to work on it as soon as I start to give a damn. Thanks!" she responded.