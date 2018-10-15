Kenya: Glitz and Glam As Event Organisers Launch Association in Nairobi

The Event Organisers Association of Kenya's (EOAK) launch on Wednesday at the Marula Manor in Nairobi turned into all glitz and glam affair on a 'Pearls and Lace' themed night.

This being an event for event organisers by event organisers, it was the place to be, with Dagoretti South Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, as the guest of honour.

Other notable guests included Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, the Deputy CEO National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, George Kiondo, Chairlady National Youth Advisory Board, Deborah Bubi-Mwangi and Tabbyrose Wanja from the Association of Kenya Women in construction (AKEWIC).

The evening began with photo opportunities on the red carpet, a welcome cocktail followed by dinner and finally the official launch.

The MP lauded the members for forming the association pointing out that taking the first step in faith is the most important.

KJ'S CLASSIC THROW BACK

"I want to assure the membership that they have a representative champion in Bunge who will ensure their voice as an industry is heard by the law makers," Kiarie said.

True to his old ways, the first time legislator finished off his speech with a classic throw back dance of his days as 'KJ' of the once popular comedy group Redykyulass.

EOAK chairman Peter Mundati, termed the association's launch as a major milestone after humble beginnings as a simple WhatsApp group.

"The events industry is a force to reckon with, ours is to harness the membership, by creating a formidable environment for practitioners to thrive," he said.

Mr Kiondo informed members of the numerous networking opportunities that they provide at National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and officially handing over the EOAK certificate of membership to Mr Mundati

EOAK is seeking to end the unregulated nature of the industry in terms of service delivery.