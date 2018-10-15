14 October 2018

Kenya: Nairobi's Hottest Pastor Shows Off Her Expansive Fleet of Rides

By Thomas Matiko

Gorgeous Nairobi preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has continued to dazzle her online followers with showy display of her expensive lifestyle.

This time round she has uploaded pictures of herself parading her expensive fleet fuel guzzlers with customized number plates.

She recently shared the photos on social media to showcase her fleet of cars, all bearing number plates Oracles 1-7, which could collectively be worth more Sh10 million.

'Oracle 1', which is said to be her favorite, is a 3000cc Toyota Harrier Lexus, which is estimated to be Sh4 million.

'Oracle 2' is a Toyota Fortuner (worth Sh3.5 million) while 'Oracle 7' is a Mercedes Benz E class approximately worth Sh4.5 million.

EXPENSIVE LIFESTYLE

Reverend Natasha, who is the founder and overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International, is popular for her youthful and gorgeous looks coupled with her swanky lifestyle which she is never too shy to show off on social media.

If you may, Natasha is part of the modern day celebrity clergy who have shunned frugality for the opulence of expensive mansions, flashy cars and moving around town with a security detail that could easily rival those of politicians.

The beautiful Reverend has always denied claims that her expensive lifestyle is funded by minting money from her congregants.

In an interview with a local daily a few months ago, Reverend Natasha claimed that she gets her flowing cash from her partners, International Ministry Missions and from royalties of her books entitled Touching Heaven Through Prayer and Every Problem Has Expiry Date.

