Nairobi socialite Corazon Kwamboka has broken up with her her Italian boyfriend, whom she met and started dating last year.

Corazon, who also goes by the name Lily The Genie, made the announcement of the break up on her Instagram page.

On Sunday, the socialite posted a video clip on Instagram showing her and the ex-boyfriend carrying her hand bag with a message of their break up.

"I loved this guy! But the distance just couldn't allow us to be together, it's been tough and we were not happy. I'm single and happy, focusing on myself and law practice. I'm sure I will find love and when it's real; it will be easy," she wrote.

ENDLESS STRUGGLE

She also recounted how in April this year she had asked for advice from her followers on how to survive a long distance relationship.

"The funny thing is the last day I was with him in April, I made a video on my Instagram asking guys for advice on how to survive a long distance relationship, after endless struggle and fights for little things because we were both agitated about everything coz we missed each other, we finally decided to quit," she wrote.

Thereafter she deleted the post and all other pictures of the two of them on all her social media accounts.

In 2016, Corazon, who runs a clothing line, was admitted to the Roll of Advocates by Chief Justice David Maraga.

On social media, Corazon is known for her high-end lifestyle and also for posting revealing pictures of her curvaceous body.