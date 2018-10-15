Tanzania: Furious Mum Kicks Out Wema Sepetu's Latest Boyfriend, Wants Her to Get Married

Tanzanian actress and model Wema Sepetu was handed the embarrassment of her life after her mother kicked out her new boyfriend from the house at night.

Wema's mother, Mariam Sepetu, was furious that her daughter has been dating too many men and shows no signs of settling in marriage.

According to reports on a Tanzanian media outlet, Mariam Sepetu wishes to see her 30 year-old daughter get married. She has lost count of Wema's love affairs.

STORMED HOUSE

The reports claim that Mariam stormed Wemas' house in Mbezi Salasala, Dar es Salaam, at night about two days ago, and kicked out her current boyfriend Lawrence alias Rahur.

It is said Mariam came in screaming at the top of her voice and directed her anger towards the young man, who quickly ran for safety.

Contacted for comment, Mariam said she is frustrated because her daughter is yet to introduce her to any man. She only learns of Wema's love affairs through the media, including the latest boyfriend.

"Hakuna mwanaume yeyote ambaye Wema amenitambulisha hivyo ndiyo maana nilimtimua. Naona na kuyasikia haya mambo kwenu waandishi, lakini hakuna mtu ambaye mimi namfahamu yupo na mwanangu" Mariam was quoted.

STELLAR BODY COUNT

Wema has stellar body count of celebrities she has had affairs with. In the recent past, she dated former Big Brother Africa winner Idris Sultan after she was dumped by musician Diamond Platnumz.

Others are musician TID, rapper Mr Blue, the late actor Steven Kanumba as well as a politician who was rumoured to finance her lavish lifestyle.