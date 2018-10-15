Nigeria: Lagos Sanitation Agency Names Officers Who Allegedly Attacked Residents

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has named the members of the team that went on a rampage on Friday attacking residents at the Ilasamaja, Isolo, area of the state.

The agency, formerly known as the Kick Against Indiscipline task force, is a state government unit that enforces environmental laws in the state.

A video which was widely circulated on social media showed members of the Corps attacking residents with different weapons including machetes.

The agency in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesperson, Rahmat Alabi, described the officers' action as an embarrassment to the state government. She promised that those identified in the video, either injured or not, would be made to face severe punishment in accordance with public service laws.

LAGESC also ordered that all injured officers be taken to the hospital and treated so they can also face the full wrath of the law, and appealed to members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands by attacking LAGESC officers.

Read the LAGESC full statement below:

"It has come to the knowledge of the Agency the viral report of some Corps Officers engaged in unruly activities with members of public yesterday during their operation at Ilasamaja, Isolo area of Lagos State."

"The State has considered it rather unfortunate that some officers by this singular act had seriously embarrassed the Agency and the State Government at large. In order to quickly correct this, the Agency will make sure that appropriate disciplinary action is quickly sanctioned against any officer found culprit in accordance with Public service rules number 040501(xxviii and xxix) Battery and Assault."

"Meanwhile as a measure to ensure adequate disciplinary action is meted out to the erring officers without delay, the Agency has directed the head of operations to forward the list of all officers in that particular operation and also directed that those officers that were injured during the fracas be taken to hospital for immediate treatment."

"The Executive Secretary, Mrs Idowu Mohammed on behalf of the Corps Marshal ASP Daniel Isiofia (rtd) uses this medium to appeal to the members of the public and those who were directly affected not to take law into their hands and that the State Government would look into the matter holistically and bring any one found culprit into book without fear or favour."

It said the officers alleged to be a part of the attack were from the team E and F of the Corps with majority of them identified to have been involved in the attack.

The names are listed as:

Team F

Bature Muhammed - Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Supt. GL: 07, Whosu Clement, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation), Assist.1 GL: 05, Shofolahun Ibrahim,Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist.1 GL: 05, Adeyanju Ibrahim, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Qudus Alao, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Ojo Tosin, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05 (Injured), Sulaimon Kazeem, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Adeleke Omikunle, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation), Assist. 1 GL: 05,

Team E

Koleosho Ayinla, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Supt. GL: 07 ( Injured), Seun Ige, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL 05, Yusuf Tunde, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Dibia Vincent, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Lawal Fatai, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Musibau Adebayo, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Odunlami Samuel, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05 (Injured), Shokoya Adegbuyi, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05, Obagbenro Yinka, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05 ( Injured).