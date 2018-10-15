Photo: Capital FM

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe will on Monday be charged alongside her fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, in the murder of Monica Kimani.

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are expected back in court Monday morning, where they will plead to a charge of murder.

The two were taken before the High Court last week, but could not plead to the charge of killing Monica Kimani because Ms Maribe had not yet undergone a mental test.

The suspects have spent the last five days in remand after the court rejected their application to bring forward the date of the plea, with Ms Maribe at the Lang'ata Women Prison and Mr Irungu at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

On October 9, the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki informed the judge that Mr Irungu had already been assessed but Ms Maribe was yet to be taken before a psychiatrist. The judge ordered that she be taken to Mathari Hospital for the test.

Although the defence lawyers led by Mr Katwa Kigen and Mr Cliff Ombeta opposed the application to defer the plea, Justice Jessie Lesiit allowed the prosecution's application, saying plea cannot be taken without mental assessment.

On his part, Mr Irungu through lawyers Ombeta, Mr Sam Nyaberi and Mr Mugambi Laichena said he was sick and his left arm was getting paralysed because he was yet to get medical attention despite having an order from the court.

Mr Ombeta said they obtained a letter from a magistrate with a referral note from Nairobi Hospital for him to be treated at Kenyatta National Hospital.

"The request is urgent because the hand has gone numb. There is a swelling and it is getting worse by the day," he said.

Mr Irungu, who is the main suspect in the killing, was the first to be arrested on September 24 while Ms Maribe was arrested five days later after being questioned for several days in connection with the death of Ms Kimani.

The businesswoman was killed on September 19 at her house in Kilimani, Nairobi just hours after arriving from South Sudan.

The prosecutor also indicated that the state will be opposing their release on bail and the court directed them to file affidavits by Monday, to enable the defence team respond.

A third suspect, Mr Brian Kassaine was released by the court last week and was ordered by a Kiambu magistrate to be reporting to the police once every week.