14 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: YES Party Governorship Candidate in Ogun Names Running Mate

By Bisi Abidoye

The governorship candidate of YES Party in Ogun State, Sina Kawonise, has picked Ganiyat Agboola as his running mate in the 2019 election.

A press statement by Acting Director, SK Media Office, Doyin Owobamirin, said Mr Kawonise came to the choice after wide consultations with party leaders and key stakeholders in the state.

Mrs Agboola, according to the press statement, is a community leader of note, business woman, and a political leader of the progressive hue.

The 47-year-old woman, from Abeokuta North Local Government Area in Ogun central senatorial district, graduated more than two dacades ago from University of Jos, having degrees in Zoology and Computer Science.

The statement said she was chosen for her youthfulness and vast experience in community relations and grassroots development.

