Nigeria: Ahmed Musa At 26 - Quick Facts About Ahmed Musa

Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA/BackpagePix

Scorer Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at a World Cup game in Volgograd.

Ahmed Musa was born on this day 14 October 1992. He is a professional Nigerian footballer who currently plays for Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian team and plays for the Nigerian National team during tournaments.

Ahmed Musa is known for scoring goals. He delivers goals with maddening precision as he whistles past his opponents to make the delivery into the goal net.

Here are some quick facts about Ahmed Musa you should know.

He was signed to VVV Venlo in 2010 but couldn't play according to FIFA rules until he was 18.

He was signed to CSKA Moscow in 2012 and was ranked fifth highest goal scorer for the 2015-2016 Russian Premier League season.

He was signed to Leicester in 2016 and played in the Premier League for the season.

He returned to CSKA Moscow on loan in 2018 for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

He currently plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassir.

He joined the Nigerian National team in 2010 at the age of 17 in a qualification match against Madagascar for the 2012 African Cup of Nations.

He is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA match.

He was previously married but got divorced due to "irreconcilable differences".

In 2017 he got married again to Juliet Ejue and the couple had a son in 2018.