14 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Experts Raise Alarm Over Infant Mortality in Nigeria

By Kingsley Jeremiah

Abuja — With the nation ranking third highest in infant mortality, with over 87, 600 babies dying yearly, Medical practitioners in the country have raised alarm over the upsurge, especially preterm babies.

Group Medical Manager, Limi Children's Hospital, Iseko Iseko, in Abuja said knowledge remained the most critical challenge reducing infant mortality rate in the country.

Iseko said government must set right policies to address the rate of infant death, noting that the practitioners need the right environment to operate.

A Consultant Paediatrician, Olorunsola Benedict said the cause of premature deliveries could come from either the mother or the baby, stressing that pregnant women must prioritize antenatal care to ensure safety of children.

