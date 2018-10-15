Nigeria: Where's the U.S.$322 Million Recovered Abacha Loot?

Since the Muhammadu Buhari administration began the drive for recovering stolen funds across the world, the one area it has recorded progress was the recovering of the $322m loot stashed in Switzerland by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Unfortunately, despite such money in the coffer, government has been somewhat clueless on how to make effective and judicious use of it except the talk about conditional grants to the indigent in the society. At some point, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo explained how beneficiaries of the direct cash transfer would benefit from the initiative.

Since then, not much has been heard about the money. The silence by government is not golden at the very least. Insinuations that part of the money might be deployed to prosecute the 2019 election had better be jokes.

Like it or not, Nigerians will always demand accountability as far as that money and many others are concerned. Buhari's government cannot continue to mouth anti-graft crusade and put up a body language that says otherwise. Even if government ignores the people's right to know now, there will always be a day of reckoning.