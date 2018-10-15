14 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Arrives in Bududa As Mudslide Victims Get Relief Items

Photo: Leonard Mukooli/Daily Monitor
President Yoweri Museveni talks to journalists and residents in Bukalasi, Bududa District on October 14, 2018.
By Yahudu Kitunzi, Fred Wambede & Leonard Mukooli

President Museveni on Sunday visited Bukalasi Sub County in Bududa District where dozens of residents lost their lives in the mudslides that engulfed their homes following the Thursday heavy downpour.

Mr Museveni was flanked by other government officials including Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Mr Hillary Onek, among others.

His visit comes just hours after government delivered relief items to victims.

The items include food and other items such as tents, blankets, jerrycans, saucepans, basins, plates, mosquito nets, cups among others. The items were handed over to the victims on Sunday morning.

The disaster which left hundreds of people displaced in Bukalasi Sub County was triggered by heavy rainfall last Thursday.

At least 42 bodies have been recovered so far and an unknown number still missing and feared dead.

Some of the bodies were recovered with missing parts.

The district chairperson, Mr Wilson Watira, said they have already distributed the relief items to the affected families.

"We received the items and distributed to the affected families this morning," Mr Watira said.

Close to 139 affected households with a population of 695 received the relief.

The government also contributed Shs500,000 for burial arrangements of each deceased person.

Meanwhile, Red Cross also donated relief items to the victims. The items included blankets, jerrycans, saucepans, basins, plates, mosquito nets and food items like posho and beans.

Ms Irene Nakasiita, the communication officer, Red Cross, said the relief is only targeting the most hit villages of Lwanda, Malandu, Namalila, Nyekhe and Shitikho.

"This relief items will go to the most hit villages," she said, adding that the mudslides have caused tremendous distress to the affected.

Mr Steven Masiga, the coordinator of Makerere University, said the government should put measures to ensure that the donated relief from government, NGOs and companies benefits only the affected persons.

