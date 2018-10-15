14 October 2018

Uganda: Bududa Mudslides - Museveni Apologises Over Delayed Relocation of Bududa Residents

Photo: Leonard Mukooli/Daily Monitor
President Yoweri Museveni talks to journalists and residents in Bukalasi, Bududa District on October 14, 2018.
By Leonard Mukooli

President Museveni who is Bukalasi Sub County, Bududa District where dozens of residents lost their lives in the mudslides that swept their homes after a down pour on Thursday, has apologised over his government's failure to relocate residents from the mudslides prone mountains to safer areas.

According to him, the politicisation of the relocation programme delayed the resettlement process.

"Move away from the mountains and conserve nature. The politicisation of the relocation programme has been resolved. If politics had not been at the centre, then people would have been resettled in phases," Mr Museveni said on Sunday.

Government officials including Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda; the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Mr Hillary Onek, among other local leaders, were present.

He also promised to give Shs5 million to families of each person who died in the mudslides and Shs2 million to each of those who were injured.

His visit comes hours after government finally delivered relief items to victims.

The items include food and other items such as tents, blankets, jerrycans, saucepans, basins, plates, mosquito nets, cups among others.

The disaster mostly affected residents Bukalasi Sub-county.

