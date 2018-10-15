Libya/Nigeria: Ighalo Bags Hat-Trick, Kalu On Target As Eagles Thrash Libya 4-0

Odion Ighalo's hat-trick and Samuel Kalu goal earned Super Eagles 4-0 win against visiting Mediterranean Knights of Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group E game at the Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo, yesterday.

The Gernot Rohr-led team continued to build on their victory over Seychelles in matchday 2 fixture of AFCON qualification as Odion Ighalo converted a penalty kick to after his was fouled by the Libya goalkeeper, Mohamed Abdaula in three minutes into the game to give lead.

The visitors almost got equaliser if not for Francis Uzoho resilient when Motasem Sabbou beats Shehu Abdullahi to make a cross into the Nigerian goal area to save Mohamed Abdussalam's brilliant header.

Jamilu Collins looked solid at the left hand side and raced to through a ball in the 44th minute but hit the woodwork with his strike going into the first 45mintues.

Nigeria continue their impressive performance after the break with Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi feeds Odion Ighalo who then slots past goalkeeper Abdaula to double Nigeria lead.

Changchun Yatai star Odion Ighalo completed his first ever hat-trick for the Eagles as he became just the tenth Nigerian to do so by firing into the back of net after Ahmed Eltarbi goofed Ahmed Musa's cross in the 68th minutes.

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu scored his first goal for Nigeria in the 88th minutes following a brilliant effort from Henry Onyekuru as he smashed home from outside the18-yard to make it four for Nigeria.

Both Nigeria and Libya will do battle again in the reverse fixture in Sfax, Tunisia, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile South Africa returned to winning ways in style as they thumped Seychelles 6-0 earlier in the day, the victory took Bafana Bafana to the top of the group standings with seven point while Nigeria is second on the log with six points from three games, Libya with four points are in third as Seychelles remained fourth on the table without a points.