Ghana: Sarkodie Blasts Shatta Wale in Viral Video

The beef between Ghanaian rappers, Michael Owusu-Addo well known as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale took a new turn on Wednesday, October 10, as a video went viral online with Sarkodie sitting calmly in his studios as he released an acidic rap freestyle that reminds music lovers of how classic hip-hop diss records are done

Sarkordie had in his latest offering titled, My Advice, an apparent diss rapped over the instrumentals from Joey B's recently released Stables, took shots at Shatta as a response to his diss on him while on air, during an interview with Hitz FM.

In barely over three-minutes, Sarkodie in the video, which went wild online, took shots at Shatta, saying he is controlled by fame and insecure about his talent.

He also dissected the rapper's career, giving him for making it from nothing, but firing back with quips about not being the man to be messed with.

It was gathered that the storm began brewing between the two acts, when Shatta in the Hitz Fm interview stated that for him to work with Sarkodie or any artiste from his label, SARKS Records, he has to get paid first.

He claimed that Sarkodie refused to appear on set for their collaboration, Dancehall Commando video shoot. "I did a song with him but he didn't shoot the video but with a Nigerian, he did; what is he talking about," he queried.

"I am trying to charge Sarkodie for something from Strongman. He told me he will pay.

If it's Strongman from Sarkcess, they will have to pay because that's how we can keep them on their toes. If he charges me too, I will pay. When you are a man and you fear money, you will never get it... " he said.

Sarkodie had in a tweet in 2017, described Shatta as talkative. But the later had blamed the former for allowing his brand to be belittled by some Nigerian artistes at the One Africa Music Concert, which was held in Dubai on November 16, 2017.

Sarkodie, in his reply jokingly wrote in Twitter: "Nii wo kasa dodo lol... agoro wo wani so," which translates as "Nii, you talk too much, you are not serious. Nobody plays with my brand and that be why we no step on that stage ... I just feel for the fans that b why I tweet ... you know me gyae ruff lol

It was gathered that Sarkodie refused to perform at the concert because anytime he was called to perform, either Wizkid or David, came on stage to perform when they were not called by the host.

Reports say when Sarkodie was about to mount the stage to perform, one of Davido's guys pushed his DJ, to make way for Davido to rather perform. This irked Sarkodie and his team, hence his decision not to perform at all.

He later sent a message to his fans, to inform them that he did not perform as he had earlier told them.

Shatta had after the incident, embarked on a campaign that seeks to encourage people to respect Ghanaian musicians. According to him, Ghanaians have allowed Nigerians too much space in the Ghanaian music industry and that has affected the Ghanaian artistes in various ways.

He believes Ghanaian artistes are better than Nigerian acts and should be respected. @sarkodie "doesn't listen, its high time u respect your brand bro ... they using u too much ... don't vex for the truth ..Respek? -- SHATTA WALE (@ shattawalegh) November 17, 2017," he had tweeted.