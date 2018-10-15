South Africa: Blue Bulls Make No Weather Excuses for WP Drubbing

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human is not making any excuses for his side's one-half thrashing at the hands of Western Province at Loftus on Saturday.

In simply stunning weather conditions in what was the last Currie Cup match of the round robin stage, the match was called off at half-time on Saturday with the rain lashing down and lightning a concern.

By that stage, WP had already raced to a 34-7 lead, but because at least half of the match had been played that result stood.

It means that WP finish top of the Currie Cup log with maximum points from their six matches, while the Blue Bulls finish fourth in the last semi-final slot.

The conditions made the contest incredibly difficult, but Human would not use them as an excuse for his side's poor showing.

"The conditions were the same for both teams, so we just didn't play well enough and WP played very well. We made far too many mistakes ... and in the scrums, they really killed us there," he said after the match.

"It was very disappointing. We said before the game that we can't play (ball in hand) rugby in this weather.

"We wanted to get there and force them into mistakes, and that is exactly what Province did to us. They played in our area, we made the mistakes and they scored."

The sides meet again this weekend in the semi-finals, this time at Newlands.

"The one positive is that everybody is on zero again," Human said.

"If we can pitch and play like we can, I think we can surprise them. It's going to be very difficult, especially in Cape Town. We know now why they are unbeaten."

Source: Sport24