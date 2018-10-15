Uganda: Officials Explain Water Shortage in Kampala Suburbs

Kampala — The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has attributed the water shortage in parts of Kampala at the weekend to a network failure on the supply system at Centenary Park.

Mr Samuel Apedel, the corporation's spokesperson, yesterday said huge water pipes that distribute water from the Naguru water reservoir failed to function, necessitating replacement that required removal of other service cables.

"All areas serviced by the Naguru reservoir were cut off supply because we were not pumping water there because of a system failure of a major pipe at Centenary Park which needed replacement," he said.

Affected areas

City neighbourhoods affected since last Wednesday include Ntinda, Kisaasi, Kyanja, Naalya, Kiwatule, Naguru and Bukoto.

Ms Susan Juliet Okurut, one of the affected people who lives in Kigowa, posted on Facebook about the dry taps.

"Let me report Bosco to Umeme, can you ask National Water why there is no water in the city and National Water, ask Umeme why there is no electricity in the city?" she wrote.

Mr Godfrey Himbaza, who lives in Sunset Apartments in Kiwatule, said he and other residents had to drive to Bukoto, four kilometres away, to buy a 20-litre jerrycan of water at Shs1,000. Mr Alex Kachope from Namugongo, said they had to draw water from Namugongo Martyrs shrine.

Mr Silver Mugisha, the NWSC managing director, told this newspaper in an earlier interview that the water supply disruptions are caused by shortages in electricity supply.

Mr Mugisha said whenever there is a shutdown at the main Ggaba water works pumping site, their clients use up all the water on the network and reservoirs, including domestic storage facilities.

"Pumping water uphill is harder in the wake of unreliable power supply," he said.

The three-day water shortage was worsened by a day-long power blackout in the water affected areas, stalling businesses.