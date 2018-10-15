Kampala — He was mugged, tied with a rope big enough to tie an errant cow, with both hands and legs fixed firmly to the back (kandoya style).

His head was bent to touch the feet before his tormentors suspended him in the bathroom and left him to die in agony.

That is how the life of John Patrick Wamala, a caretaker in Grigg Investments, was snuffed a week ago in one of the most savage and heinous homicide in recent history. The killers stole the company's Aluminium stock worth Shs150m.

Wamala was an accountant. People who saw Wamala's body delivered at the City Mortuary in Kampala were dumbfounded upon seeing the nature of the brutality.

Wamala's decomposing body was discovered on Friday morning.

The assailants first gagged him, tied him with both hands and legs behind before twisting him into a C-posture.

One of Wamala's employers told Daily Monitor that he last talked to him on October 7.

Wamala lived in a bungalow owned by former Ministry of Public Service chief accountant Christopher Obey who is currently in Luzira Prison for corruption. The house lies opposite Movit factory in Nyanama, Rubaga Division.

Police who visited the scene of crime found Wamala's head covered with a jacket. There were also two cups of tea half-full on a table, suggesting he had spent his last moments with a visitor.

"It appears he had a visitor who was known to him who could have worked with other people to kill him," a police source speculated.

The killers did not take Wamala's shoes and other personal belongings but his mobile phone was missing from the house.

"The police has stopped us from sharing anything on social media, but whoever killed him knew him and used that to get to him inside the house. That's why they went away with his phone," said a close friend who declined to be named.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Region spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, said he was not aware of the murder but promised to find out during the week.

Next to Wamala's residence is a house that was rented by Sudanese nationals but they had vacated on October 10, about a day before the murder. Police are yet to establish where they went.

There was information that police in Nansana had a chase on a Fuso truck which had been loaded with Aluminium but failed to get it. We could not independently verify this claim. Wamala was buried on Saturday in Ibanda District.