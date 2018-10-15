Tanzania: Court Upholds 30-Year Jail Term of 4 Foreigners

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by four foreigners sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for jointly trafficking in the United Republic of Tanzania 78,542.47gm of cocaine hydrochloride, which are narcotic drugs valued at 3.14bn/-.

Justices Batuel Mmilla, Sivangilwa Mwangesi and Gerald Ndika ruled against Chukwudi Denis Okechukwu, Stan Hycent and Paul Ikechukwu Obi, who are Nigerians and Shoaib Mohamed Ayaz, a Pakistani national, after upholding both the conviction and sentence imposed on them by the High Court of Tanzania.

"We hold that the entire appellants' appeal is wanting in merit. It is, accordingly, dismissed. The findings of the trial judge are upheld and the sentence confirmed," they said in the judgement.

During the hearing of the appeal, the appellants had advanced several grounds to fault the findings of High Court Judge Amir Mruma. Through their defence counsel Jamhuri Johnson, the appellants had complained, among other things, that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt because the witnesses' evidence was full of discrepancies and inconsistencies.

The appellants had also claimed that the custody of the narcotic drugs allegedly found from their possession at the crime scene to the police station and later examined by the government chemist that they were cocaine hydrochloride was not established.

In their judgment, the justices agreed with the appellants that there were some contradictions in the testimony of some witnesses as regards the proper ten-cell leader of the place, where the drugs were recovered as well as the police station, where they were taken after their arrest. However, they were quick to point out that "such discrepancies were inconsequential," as they did not go to the root of the case.

It is our finding that the contradictions in the instant case have failed to shake the prosecution evidence."

According to the justices, the actual point made by the witnesses' testimonies on that aspect was to the fact that the substance believed to be narcotic drugs was recovered in a house, where the appellants were found at the material night and were sent to the police station together with them.

"It has been the practice of the Court considering the question of discrepancies and inconsistencies of evidence to look at serious discrepancies and consider them as a whole.

The Court does not pick out some few sentences and consider them in isolation from the rest of the evidence," they said.

As to the question of custody, the justices noted from prosecution witnesses' testimonies led by Principal State Attorney Vitalis Timon that there was no dispute to the fact that 81 sachets of narcotic drugs were recovered and seized from the house occupied by the appellants in Kunduchi Mtongani.

"In light of the witnesses' testimonies, we are sufficiently convinced to hold the account by the prosecution witnesses was plausible," they said.

The justices expressed their reluctance to accept the contention by the defence counsel that because the seized drugs were ferried in a different motor vehicle from one, which carried the appellants, then there was a possibility of the narcotic drugs to be tempered with.

"This is so from the fact that the movement of both the appellants and the exhibits from Kawe Police Station to the Central Police Station was in a convoy.

In the circumstances, the possibility of tampering with the exhibits could not arise," they ruled. It was the case of the prosecution that on March 4, 2011 in Kunduchi Mtongami, Kinondoni District, in Dar es Salaam City, the appellants jointly trafficked into Tanzania 78,542.47gm of the narcotic drugs valued at 3,141,698,800/.

Facts show that on that day, the police acting on the information they received from an informer arranged to arrest the suspects alleged to be dealing with the importation of narcotic drugs.

The location was named to be Kunduchi Mtongani in Kinondoni District. At about 22.00 hours, the police pounced on the alleged house fenced by a wall. They surrounded it and knocked at the main gate.

The occupants therein did not open the gate after they had introduced themselves to police officers.

Instead of opening the gate, there was an attempt by the appellants to escape, with Okechukwu managing to jump over the fence before he was arrested.

The other appellants were found inside the fence, but outside the house also attempted to flee, but all were put under arrest.