Kenya: No Respite As Diesel, Kerosene Prices Increase

Super petrol prices have dropped by Sh1.06 per litre while diesel and kerosene went up Sh1.60 and Sh0.43 respectively in the latest review by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Motorists in Nairobi will from Monday pay Sh115.73 per litre of super petrol from Sh116.97 while diesel will cost Sh109.72 at city pumps from Sh108.12.

Kerosene, which is mostly used by low-income homes for lighting and powering cooking stoves, went up from Sh108.41 to Sh108.84.

The prices will be in place for the next one month until November 14 when the ERC adjusts them.

"The changes in this month's prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 1.99 per cent from $743.85 per ton in August 2018 to $729 per ton in September 2018, diesel increasing by 2.11 per cent from $685.95 per ton to $700.41 per ton and kerosene increasing by o.60 per cent from $717.30 per ton to $721.64 per ton," the ERC said in a statement.

The regulator added that during the period, the shilling depreciated 0.17 per cent against the US dollar to stand at Sh100.88, which helped increase Kenya's foreign exchange costs in cargo procurement.

Kerosene prices have been on a steady climb, in what looks set to raise inflation and prices of commodities such as paints.

Petroleum prices vary across Kenya due to transport costs, which reflect how far a location is from Mombasa port.

Mombasa consumers will, therefore, pay the lowest at Sh113.10 per litre of super petrol and Sh107.10 for diesel.

The new fuel prices will also see a litre of petrol in Nakuru retail at Sh116.20, diesel Sh110.41 and kerosene at Sh109.52. In Eldoret, super petrol will be Sh117.20, diesel Sh111.40 and kerosene will retail at Sh110.51.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh117.19, diesel Sh111.40and kerosene at Sh110.51