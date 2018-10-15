14 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Kenya: Bobi Wine Visits Arua Fracas Victim in Nairobi

Photo: Bobi Wine
Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi visited Sauda Madada at Aga Khan Hospital.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has visited Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi where Sauda Madada, one of his supporters who were arrested and tortured the day before the Arua Municipality MP by-election, is admitted.

Mr Kyagulanyi who is currently in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday said Ms Madada was steadily recovering after being referred from Kampala to Nairobi for better treatment.

"Our sister in struggle Sauda Madada is steadily recovering at Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi. The beatings in Arua left her incapacitated and was referred here. Many thanks to all doctors who have attended to her since. Thankfully, she is in high spirits and sends greetings," Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Ms Madada, at the time of her referral last month, was vomiting blood.

Mr Kasiano Wadri who won the August elections to become Arua Municiapality MP, recently said that Ms Madada was hit by a cartridge of the bullet that killed Mr Kyagulayi's driver Yasin Kawuma because they were sitting in the same vehicle before being detained and tortured.

Earlier, Mr Kyagulanyi, flanked by the Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino addressed a rally at Kibera in Nairobi where he asked Kenyans for support in a bid to win what he called freedom in Uganda.

"I'm not here to ask for guns; I'm here to ask for your continued brotherhood and unity to fight impunity in our countries. While we talk about East African Community, it should not be a presidents' club. It is about us citizens. Our grandfathers fought for freedom and liberty. They promised to end colonialism but the system changed from white colonialists to black colonialist," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

