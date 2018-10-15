Somalia: Violence Will Not Deter Somali People in Their Pursuit of Peace, Says UN Chief, in Wake of Lethal Attacks

Strongly condemning twin suicide attacks in Baidoa, southwestern Somalia, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has reiterated the Organization's support and solidarity with the country's people and Government.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"He is convinced that indiscriminate violence and attacks will not deter the Somali people in their pursuit of peace and stability," added the statement.

According to media reports, at least 16 people died and 50 wounded after two suicide bombers attacked a restaurant and a hotel in the town of Baidoa on Saturday. Baidoa is located about 220 kilometres (130 miles) west of capital Mogadishu.

The blasts came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of a suicide bombing in Mogadishu that killed more than 500 people.