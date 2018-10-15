Uganda: Solicitor General Orders Police to Pay Torture Victim Shs270m

Kampala — The Solicitor General has directed the police to pay, Mr Jasper Natukunda, a resident of Rukungiri District, Shs270 million as compensation for torture meted out on him by police officers.

"The purpose of this letter is to forward the copy of the judgment, decree and a certificate of order against government for your office to make arrangements to effect payments in line with the covenant of decentralisation of payments for court/tribunal awards and compensation to line ministries," Solicitor General Francis Atoke wrote to the Inspector General of Police on September 12.

Mr Atoke's directive was prompted by several cries from Mr Natukunda to get compensation to enable him fly out to Turkey to treat post-traumatic stress disorder that he suffered as a result of torture by police officers.

Earlier denial

The police had earlier denied torturing Mr Natukunda and asked the Attorney General to defend them in courts of law, but the court in the end ruled in favour of Mr Natukunda and ordered that he be compensated. The court also awarded him costs.

Mr Atoke wrote that Mr Natukunda had testified and relied on a medical report form Nsambya hospital to confirm his torture and in also produced witnesses in support of his case.

But police spokesperson Emilian Kayima on Thursday said there are procedures followed for such payments to be made.

"We appreciate the pain, but we can hardly have short cuts. We shall handle this matter when finances are available" Mr Kayima said.