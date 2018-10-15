14 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Solicitor General Orders Police to Pay Torture Victim Shs270m

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelvin Atuhaire

Kampala — The Solicitor General has directed the police to pay, Mr Jasper Natukunda, a resident of Rukungiri District, Shs270 million as compensation for torture meted out on him by police officers.

"The purpose of this letter is to forward the copy of the judgment, decree and a certificate of order against government for your office to make arrangements to effect payments in line with the covenant of decentralisation of payments for court/tribunal awards and compensation to line ministries," Solicitor General Francis Atoke wrote to the Inspector General of Police on September 12.

Mr Atoke's directive was prompted by several cries from Mr Natukunda to get compensation to enable him fly out to Turkey to treat post-traumatic stress disorder that he suffered as a result of torture by police officers.

Earlier denial

The police had earlier denied torturing Mr Natukunda and asked the Attorney General to defend them in courts of law, but the court in the end ruled in favour of Mr Natukunda and ordered that he be compensated. The court also awarded him costs.

Mr Atoke wrote that Mr Natukunda had testified and relied on a medical report form Nsambya hospital to confirm his torture and in also produced witnesses in support of his case.

But police spokesperson Emilian Kayima on Thursday said there are procedures followed for such payments to be made.

"We appreciate the pain, but we can hardly have short cuts. We shall handle this matter when finances are available" Mr Kayima said.

Uganda

Officials Explain Water Shortage in Kampala Suburbs

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has attributed the water shortage in parts of Kampala at the weekend… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.