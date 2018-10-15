Kenya/Ethiopia: Ethiopian Coach Having Sleepless Nights Over Wanyama, but Hopeful of Bringing Down Stars

Ethiopia national team coach Abraham Mebratu says he expects Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama to up his first leg performance when the two nations lock horns on Sunday in Nairobi.

Kenya and Ethiopia will clash for the second time in four days in the second leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification tie at Kasarani Stadium.

The Tottenham HotSpur midfielder was heavily criticized by a section of Kenyan fans after struggling to fully take control of proceedings in the midfield in that match which ended scoreless.

Regardless, the Ethiopian coach believes Wanyama will pose the greatest threat to his team in the highly-anticipated showdown.

TOUGH MATCH

"He (Wanyama) has a very good experience, we are expecting he will play more than he did in Bahir Dar but it will be a difficult match because both teams need the three points," said Mebratu before leading his squad in their penultimate training session at Kasarani on Saturday.

However, Mebratu remains confident of making amends and picking all three points on the road.

"We were supposed to win at home but we missed scoring chances, we will correct our mistakes to try play well and get a good result here in Nairobi," the 48-year-old coach said.

Ethiopia arrived in the country on Thursday night.