Uganda: Onyango to Watch Hamilton, Verstappen Race in Abu Dhabi

Kampala — Kenneth Onyango became the latest motorist to win himself a trip to the year's final Formula One Grand Prix after he was picked in a draw at City Tyres headquarters in Industrial Area, Kampala on Friday.

Onyango joins David Masua and Bank of Uganda's Tumubweine Twinemanzi on the plane to Abu Dhabi where they will watch the world's best F1 drivers race on arguably the finest circuit on the calendar.

The 60,000-capacity Yas Marina track has routinely been hailed for its outstanding design, modern technology and aesthetic appeal. For first timers there who will attend the November 25 race, it will be an experience to behold. But even for regular F1 fans who usually travel to watch the fastest drivers and machines in the sport, it is almost impossible to have enough of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Although the championship looks nailed on for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton with the latter enjoying a comfortable 67-point cushion atop the standings, other drivers like Sebastien Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen will want to end the season on a high.

Indefatigable commitment

Lorenza Germbacotta, the Deputy Italian Ambassador to Uganda, who carried out the draw on Friday hailed City Tyres for their indefatigable commitment to supporting sports in the country, as well as giving back to the community.

Her words were echoed by FMU president Dusman Okee, whose federation has been a beneficiary of Mandela Group's keenness on sport.

City Tyres and Pirelli have taken fans to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the past two seasons.

The set of eight winners, who will spend for days in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will be housed at the plush Grand Hyatt hotel. The next draw is to be held next month where the five remaining winners will be picked.

THE WINNERS

1. Yas Marina Trip

Kenneth Onyango

2. Full Service at City Oil

Gilbert Tumwine

3. 50 litres of fuel

Maother Majeri Ltd

4. Dinner for two - Cafe Javas

Daniel Sengete