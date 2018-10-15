Uganda: Half-Full Namboole Throws Weight Behind National Team, Desabre

Kampala — Coach Sebastien Desabre's hugs at the final whistle were telling.

One for every member of his technical team and then some for the players who preferred to fall into his chest rather clap into his palm after an emphatic 3-0 win against Lesotho - in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Mandela Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

One was reserved for Fufa president Moses Magogo after the media duties and there was time for selfies with fans that were patient enough to wait for the post match training session for the players that did not start or play Saturday's game.

This was Desabre's first win in a competitive game and he seemed to hug those that have believed in him. It took only two home games to get that maiden win but it felt like a long time coming for the man who was appointed in December last year.

The jittery displays that saw Cranes lose away to Niger and Central Africa Republic and draw 0-0 with Malawi in friendlies did his reputation no favours.

The fact that he was involved for only two days before Uganda went to the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) where they lost twice and drew once was quickly forgotten. So was the 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in a friendly at home just after.

The situation only got worse when Uganda drew 0-0 with Tanzania in their second qualification game last month. There were even calls for the Frenchman to be sacked.

No surprise, the first question in the postmatch press conference was on whether there were some moments on Saturday that Desabre felt the pressure.

After all this is a man whose team received the cheers and scorn in equal measure even on a day they won 3-0 in a half-full stadium, where there were also loud greetings for the Buganda prime minister Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and musician Jose Chameleone.

Somehow some fans in Namboole can make deafening applause for each of Emmanuel Okwi or Moses Waiswa's touches but still retain energy to ridicule every misplaced pass from Joseph Ochaya, for example.

"When we do this work, we have the pressure every time because people want results quickly... like in Uganda," Desabre said.

"People want to show their emotions in football especially at home but I am very happy today that the team can win at home because the Tanzania game was good for us but we did not get a chance to score."