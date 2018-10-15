14 October 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Prime Minister Receives South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Shaheed Al-Hafed — Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Wali Akeik, on Sunday received Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Luwellyn Tyrone Landers, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on the regional and international situation of the Sahraw issue, where the firm position of South Africa towards the Sahrawi people and their just cause was reiterated.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the Prime Minister to brief Mr. Landers on the latest developments regarding the Sahrawi issue, stressing the important role of the South African State in defending the just Sahrawi cause.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Luwellyn Tyrone Landers, started on Saturday a working visit to the Saharawi Republic.

