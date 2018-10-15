Western Sahara: President of Republic Receives South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the POLISARIO Front, Brahim Ghali, received on Sunday at the Presidency of the Republic Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Luwellyn Tyrone Landers, who is on working visit in the Sahrawi Republic.

The firm position of South Africa in defending the just Sahrawi cause was stressed during the meeting.

The South African nation's efforts to defend the unity of the continent were also appreciated, and the visit was considered brotherly visit between two allies with historical goals and principles in the struggle against all forms of colonialism.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Luwellyn Tyrone Landers, started on Saturday a working visit to the Saharawi Republic, and was received on Sunday by Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Wali Akeik.