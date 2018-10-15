15 October 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: President of Republic Receives South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: US Mission/Rome Humanitarian Attaché
Saharawi refugees (file photo).

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the POLISARIO Front, Brahim Ghali, received on Sunday at the Presidency of the Republic Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Luwellyn Tyrone Landers, who is on working visit in the Sahrawi Republic.

The firm position of South Africa in defending the just Sahrawi cause was stressed during the meeting.

The South African nation's efforts to defend the unity of the continent were also appreciated, and the visit was considered brotherly visit between two allies with historical goals and principles in the struggle against all forms of colonialism.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Luwellyn Tyrone Landers, started on Saturday a working visit to the Saharawi Republic, and was received on Sunday by Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Wali Akeik.

More on This

Prime Minister Receives South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Wali Akeik, on Sunday received Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.