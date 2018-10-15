ZIMBABWE concluded their cricket tour of South Africa without a win after the third Twenty20 International was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Willowmoore Park in Benoni yesterday due to rain.

A waterlogged outfield caused by incessant rain deemed the field not fit to be used, with the match officials calling the match off one and half hours after its scheduled start. The abandonment of the fixture means that Zimbabwe leave South Africa for Bangladesh this afternoon without recording any victory, having been whitewashed 3-0 in the One Day Internationals and beaten 2-0 in the T20I series.

Chevrons coach Lalchand Rajput was disappointed not to get the much needed game time in their final match of the tour before heading off to Bangladesh.

"It's always good to play games, unfortunately there was rain, we were really looking forward to this game because we thought that if we can win this game before going to Bangladesh that confidence we can take it to the tour," Rajput said. The Indian feels that there are a number of areas in which his team has to get better, which contributed to their failure to win any matches on this tour, with batting being the biggest headache.

"If I say we have done well it's not true because we have not done well that's why we are in this situation. There are a lot of areas in which we have to improve and I am sure the players, they know that we have to improve," Rajput said.