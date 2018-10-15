Kenya: Coach Murunga Aims High With Kenya 7s As He Takes Over

The new head coach of Kenya Sevens rugby team, Paul "Pau" Murunga, has declared that he is ready to take the team to new heights in the shorter version of the game.

Speaking Friday, Murunga termed his appointment 'timely', adding that will a tough calling since the rugby fraternity have huge and diverse expectations from him.

"My appointment was right on time, going by my good performance especially this season after guiding Homeboyz to the National Sevens Series title," the 36-year-old Kenya Defence Forces Senior Private said in Nairobi.

"I know the pressure that comes with such appointments but I have been there before and I will manage it with the good team I have," said Murunga, who will be deputised by Mwamba Rugby head coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua. Strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani and physiotherapist Lamech Bogonko, have retained their positions in the team.

Murunga, who served as coach Benjamin Ayimba's deputy in the 2015 and 2016 season when the team made history by winning its first World Rugby Series event in Singapore Sevens, replaces Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu.

Murunga's first assignment will be this year's Safari Sevens due November 9-11 at the RFUEA grounds since Simiyu's contract ends at the end of October this year.

KRU name new Kenya Sevens coach

Simiyu will handle Kenya Sevens team in Rugby Africa Cup Sevens due October 13-14 in Tunis before handing over to Murunga.

Murunga has said the team is likely to see more new players coming through since most of the senior players in Kenya Sevens will be with Kenya Simbas for the last tournament of the 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifiers due November 11-23 in France.

Murunga said senior players like Andrew Amonde, Collins Injera, Dennis Ombachi and Nelson Oyoo are likely to miss out on the opening legs of the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai and South Africa.

"It will be a good opportunity for young players to fight for positions in the team," said Murunga, who spoke of his good combination with Wambua, who is also Kenya Lionesses coach.